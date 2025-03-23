Introducing Racket Rewind
Last week on Racket News
As you may have noticed, Racket is growing! To make it easier to keep up, we’re launching Racket Rewind, a recap of everything we’ve published over the past week. Plus, each week, we’ll make one previously paywalled article free to read and share.
We know inboxes can get cluttered, so if you’d rather not receive Racket Rewind but still want other emails from us, you can update your preferences anytime in your account settings.
Stay tuned, and thanks for reading.
Newly free to read and share:
Listen to This Article - Exclusive: Andrew Weissmann in Crosshairs as War on Big Law Continues
·
Transcript- America This Week, Mar 21, 2025: "Terror Hypocrisy and the Real JFK Revelations"
·
Love that you are doing this - and the free article to share.
Love this. When I'm busy I miss things, and this will help me keep up on the weekends.