"The Golden Bird"

From Grimm's Fairy Tales, excerpt from America This Week, episode 127
Matt Taibbi
and
Walter Kirn
Mar 23, 2025
Illustrated by Daniel Medina

Racket News
America This Week
Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.
Matt Taibbi
Walter Kirn
