Racket News

Racket News

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

America This Week, Monday Live Show 12/15/25

A recording from Monday's live video
Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn
Dec 16, 2025

Get more from Matt Taibbi in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Matt Taibbi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture