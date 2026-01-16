Racket News

Racket News

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

America This Week, Jan 16, 2026: "The Supremes on Late Voting, Trump Speech Follies, and Uncool Laughing About Greenland"

A misreported legal controversy, a search of a journalist, and Walter and Matt wonder: is Greenland funny? Plus, "A Scanner Darkly" darkens.
Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn
Jan 16, 2026
∙ Paid

Link Here: Listen to subscriber-only audio in your podcast app

Share the Free Previews of America This Week:

Watch ATW on YouTube below:

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Matt Taibbi.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Matt Taibbi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture