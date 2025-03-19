THE SCHEME: Operational Buffoonery

THE COMPANY: Citigroup Inc.

THE NEWS: Citigroup credited an account $81 trillion, or approximately 75% of the world’s GDP, to a client account instead of $280 last April

In 1963 Jimmy Breslin wrote a book “Can't Anyone Here Play This Game?”, chronicling the 1962 inaugural season of Major League Baseball’s New York Mets. The Mets set new standards for ineptitude, going 40 wins and 120 losses, seemingly figuring out new ways to lose ballgames every week. According to Breslin’s book, Mets manager Casey Stengel, exasperated by another soul-crushing defeat cried out, “Can’t anyone here play this game?”

Interestingly, the New York Mets now call their home Citi Field, named of course after Citigroup.

On February 27, The Financial Times reported that in April 2024: