Racket on Wall Street: Can't Anyone Here Play This Game?
Citigroup has a pattern of 'near misses' or 'data faults' in the millions, billions and trillions
THE SCHEME: Operational Buffoonery
THE COMPANY: Citigroup Inc.
THE NEWS: Citigroup credited an account $81 trillion, or approximately 75% of the world’s GDP, to a client account instead of $280 last April
In 1963 Jimmy Breslin wrote a book “Can't Anyone Here Play This Game?”, chronicling the 1962 inaugural season of Major League Baseball’s New York Mets. The Mets set new standards for ineptitude, going 40 wins and 120 losses, seemingly figuring out new ways to lose ballgames every week. According to Breslin’s book, Mets manager Casey Stengel, exasperated by another soul-crushing defeat cried out, “Can’t anyone here play this game?”
Interestingly, the New York Mets now call their home Citi Field, named of course after Citigroup.
On February 27, The Financial Times reported that in April 2024:
