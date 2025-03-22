New South Wales Premier Chris Minns this week, defending Australia’s tough new hate speech law:

We don’t have the same freedom of speech laws that they have in the United States. And the reason for that is that we wanna hold together our multicultural community and have people live in peace free from the kind of vilification and hatred that we do see around the world.

This isn’t the first time that Minns derided our First Amendment as incompatible with “multiculturalism.” The Gavin Newsom-esque Labor pol with the sculpted hair-whoosh also said he doesn’t apologize for endorsing tougher laws than America’s, because he means to protect the “fragile multicultural community we’ve built here in Australia.” Unlike America, he added another time, Australia won’t allow a system that rests “on the worst actor, the baddest faith actor in our community, acting up and all of us turning a blind eye.” Why? Because “multiculturalism won’t survive like that”:

Like many Americans, I have a natural affinity for Australians. Our people are united by having both been prison colonies, places British aristocrats once considered human shit-heaps. Of course we long ago turned our jailers into house pets, while Australia’s Fourth of July was in 1986. Still, we share traits: an Australian is a better bet to break a chair over someone’s head than, say, a Canadian. Also I love the show Rake (theirs, not ours). For all that, I have a message for Chris Minns.

Fuck you. If you think free speech is a barrier to “multiculturalism,” you don’t understand your own country, let alone ours: