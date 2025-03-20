Activism, Uncensored: Veterans Push Back
A series of weekend protests address looming VA cutbacks, Elon Musk, and other aspects of the Trump Administration
The Trump administration is planning to cut 83,000 jobs from the Veterans Administration under a reorganization plan being developed. That would bring staffing at the VA down to 2019 levels.
Many veterans are worried about how these cuts would affect their benefits. Job cuts in the Veterans Health Administration would not be avoided since it has about 90 percent of the VA’s 482,000 employees. In addition, federal government cuts that have already occurred have hit veterans especially hard.
Veterans pushed back with a series of protests March 14-16 in Washington, D.C. But the protests were not limited to VA cutbacks, as you’ll see in this Activism, Uncensored segment by News2Share’s Ford Fischer and Paul Mulholland.
- Greg Collard
I’m a veteran and I support the cutback in the workforce. I e noticed at the va hospital that there are not just federal police, but a huge number of security guards left over from Covid, and they do nothing. It’s a jobs program. Those vets don’t represent me. The VFW keeps asking for me to sign a petition and I’m not doing it. We are $36 trillion in debt and we are running $2 trillion over the budget every year. The interest on the debt is $1 trillion every year, which puts it ahead of defense spending as one of the biggest outlays of money. I don’t hear the VA complaining about that even though they know that interest payments that high mean veterans services will eventually get cut. The leadership of the vfw are all lefties anyways and I have moved away from that position. Sometimes you sacrifice for your country more than once. I’m worried about the country we are leaving these young folks. We owe it to them to right this ship.
Veterans? Or paid protesters and union thugs?
Wow, 2019 levels? How horrible.
Something tells me there'd be no impact to service, or, if anything, service would get better.
We should really nix the VA completely and give anyone injured during service vouchers for life.
Then, stop fighting everybody else's wars.