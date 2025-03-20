The Trump administration is planning to cut 83,000 jobs from the Veterans Administration under a reorganization plan being developed. That would bring staffing at the VA down to 2019 levels.

Many veterans are worried about how these cuts would affect their benefits. Job cuts in the Veterans Health Administration would not be avoided since it has about 90 percent of the VA’s 482,000 employees. In addition, federal government cuts that have already occurred have hit veterans especially hard.

Veterans pushed back with a series of protests March 14-16 in Washington, D.C. But the protests were not limited to VA cutbacks, as you’ll see in this Activism, Uncensored segment by News2Share’s Ford Fischer and Paul Mulholland.

- Greg Collard