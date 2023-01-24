Racket

The placeholder name did its job, but a long-awaited title change is finally here
Matt Taibbi
Walter and Matt make plans for a Davos vacation, lament the lost art of good conversation, and look ahead to future Twitter Files.
Matt Taibbi
and
Walter Kirn
VIDEO -- On Walter’s apparent home in the heart of Christian Nationalism, the bizarre Biden papers episode, and the latest Twitter files kerfuffles
Matt Taibbi
and
Walter Kirn
The latest tour de force by Matt Orfalea reminds us of the insane media scaremongering about children and COVID
Matt Orfalea
and
Matt Taibbi
Listen to This Article: America Needs Truth and Reconciliation on RussiagateListen now | Narrated Version
Matt Taibbi
On Walter’s apparent home in the heart of Christian Nationalism, the bizarre Biden papers episode, and the latest Twitter files kerfuffles
Matt Taibbi
and
Walter Kirn
The #TwitterFiles offer just the latest reasons why, but it's long been obvious that unwinding the Big Lie would be a key first step on this country's…
Matt Taibbi
A brief response to the latest hit piece
Matt Taibbi
Ford Fischer's News2Share crew, with a sharp eye and careful detachment, captures a long year of Americans arguing furiously
Ford Fischer
and
Matt Taibbi
Episode 20: "America This Week," with Matt Taibbi and Walter KirnListen now (84 min) | Walter and Matt on the McCarthy kerfuffle, plus a recap of the big picture themes of the Twitter files.
Matt Taibbi
and
Walter Kirn
