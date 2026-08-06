Racket News

Racket News

“Get Lit" August 6, 2026: The Finale of Dostoevsky's “Demons” (Part 2)
Brad and Matt tackle the dramatic ending of "Demons."
  Matt Taibbi and Brad Pearce
1:03:09
Senate Votes to Hold Dr. Anthony Fauci in Contempt; Obtains His Phone
After Dr. Anthony Fauci pleaded the Fifth, a Senate committee takes action, after obtaining a copy of his phone
  Matt Taibbi
“Get Lit” Livestream, 4:30 pm ET: The Finale of Dostoevsky's “Demons” (Part 1)
A recording from Monday's live video
  Matt Taibbi and Brad Pearce
1:04:01
Listen to This Article: The Fauci Legend Will Not Die!
Narrated Version | The ferocity of the Covid coverup is a thing to behold.
  Matt Taibbi and Racket Staff
6:48
“Get Lit” Livestream, 4:30 pm ET: The Finale of Dostoevsky's “Demons”
Brad and Matt bring their discussion of the Russian classic to a close.
  Racket Staff
Listen to This Article: After Fauci Debacle, Our Idiot Press Circles the Wagons
Narrated Version | I guess it's true: you can't hate the news media enough.
  Matt Taibbi and Racket Staff
12:17

July 2026

Editor's Note: Fauci Stories Unlocked
In response to reader questions about paywalled articles, I've unlocked prior reports.
  Matt Taibbi
The Fauci Legend Will Not Die!
The ferocity of the Covid coverup is a thing to behold.
  Matt Taibbi
After Fauci Debacle, Our Idiot Press Circles the Wagons
I guess it's true: you can't hate the news media enough.
  Matt Taibbi
“Get Lit" July 30, 2026: In Dostoyevsky's Demons, a Ridiculous Party Precedes Bloodshed
Brad and Matt review a crucial scene before the last week of broadcasts about the famous Russian novel about political extremism
  Matt Taibbi and Brad Pearce
55:58
Listen to This Article: History's Most Preventable Terror Attack?
Narrated Version
  Matt Taibbi and Racket Staff
7:14
Commentary on Anthony Fauci Hearing With Dr. Matt Bivens
Recording | While watching hearings on pandemic origins, Matt Bivens and I review details from Dr. Anthony Fauci's Diaries
  Matt Taibbi and Matt Bivens, M.D.
1:34:54
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