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“Get Lit" August 6, 2026: The Finale of Dostoevsky's “Demons” (Part 2)
Brad and Matt tackle the dramatic ending of "Demons."
18 hrs ago
•
Matt Taibbi
and
Brad Pearce
57
10
4
1:03:09
Senate Votes to Hold Dr. Anthony Fauci in Contempt; Obtains His Phone
After Dr. Anthony Fauci pleaded the Fifth, a Senate committee takes action, after obtaining a copy of his phone
18 hrs ago
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Matt Taibbi
568
258
31
“Get Lit” Livestream, 4:30 pm ET: The Finale of Dostoevsky's “Demons” (Part 1)
A recording from Monday's live video
Aug 4
•
Matt Taibbi
and
Brad Pearce
23
1:04:01
Listen to This Article: The Fauci Legend Will Not Die!
Narrated Version | The ferocity of the Covid coverup is a thing to behold.
Aug 4
•
Matt Taibbi
and
Racket Staff
125
12
5
6:48
“Get Lit” Livestream, 4:30 pm ET: The Finale of Dostoevsky's “Demons”
Brad and Matt bring their discussion of the Russian classic to a close.
Aug 3
•
Racket Staff
149
11
3
Listen to This Article: After Fauci Debacle, Our Idiot Press Circles the Wagons
Narrated Version | I guess it's true: you can't hate the news media enough.
Aug 2
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Matt Taibbi
and
Racket Staff
159
12
13
12:17
July 2026
Editor's Note: Fauci Stories Unlocked
In response to reader questions about paywalled articles, I've unlocked prior reports.
Jul 31
•
Matt Taibbi
498
80
39
The Fauci Legend Will Not Die!
The ferocity of the Covid coverup is a thing to behold.
Jul 30
•
Matt Taibbi
1,146
585
122
After Fauci Debacle, Our Idiot Press Circles the Wagons
I guess it's true: you can't hate the news media enough.
Jul 30
•
Matt Taibbi
2,000
501
262
“Get Lit" July 30, 2026: In Dostoyevsky's Demons, a Ridiculous Party Precedes Bloodshed
Brad and Matt review a crucial scene before the last week of broadcasts about the famous Russian novel about political extremism
Jul 30
•
Matt Taibbi
and
Brad Pearce
80
17
5
55:58
Listen to This Article: History's Most Preventable Terror Attack?
Narrated Version
Jul 29
•
Matt Taibbi
and
Racket Staff
74
1
4
7:14
Commentary on Anthony Fauci Hearing With Dr. Matt Bivens
Recording | While watching hearings on pandemic origins, Matt Bivens and I review details from Dr. Anthony Fauci's Diaries
Jul 29
•
Matt Taibbi
and
Matt Bivens, M.D.
214
99
12
1:34:54
© 2026 Matt Taibbi
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