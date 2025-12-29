America This WeekATW Livestream Today at *6 PM ET/5 PM CTMatt Taibbi and Walter KirnDec 29, 2025128525ShareJoin Walter and Matt for another episode of America This Week Live. We’ll kick things off a couple hours later than usual:Tune in at 6:00 PM ET on Substack, Rumble, and YouTube:Or visit Matt or Walter on X.See you soon!128525Share
I've seen Walter name-dropped quite a bit recently, some in praise for "County Highway" (especially the un-paylled article on Minnesota fraud), others in various year-end reviews as a source of general wisdom and a few X-quotes.
Matt gets consistent mentions at places like Instapundit for articles on Racket, always emphasizing that he is a serious (not so-called) journalist who is constantly digging into hard questions and doing invaluable reporting.
So maybe swan about the studio a bit, take a bow or little victory lap today. You deserve a wider audience.
Many of my friends, MN nice "virtue signalers" STILL don't get the importance of this fraud. I do! A lifelong MN Democrat, I can no longer make excuses. I am a public school teacher, for god's sake. A 24 year old who was recently convicted of fraud in the Feeding my Future scandal, AND for attempting to bribe a juror, graduated from my high school. With a 1.75 GPA he went on to a for profit college where he paid some online service to do his homework, earning a diploma (3.5 gpa)...in some medical administration major. Convenient, huh?
So he could further fleece us taxpayers? Get Walz out! It's as if MN liberals have been drinking from a well of "wokeness"......odorless, colorless, tasteless, but deadly all the same. Help!! I am incensed!! Also, we don't need to be providing free school lunches to everyone. I recently taught in a very wealthy district. The amount of food waste was sinful. One of the paraprofessionals gathered up all the apples that landed in the garbage, bagged them up, took them home and scrubbed them, and made a dozen apple pies.