America This Week
ATW Livestream Today at 4 PM ET/3 PM CT
Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn
Jan 05, 2026
Join Walter and Matt for another episode of America This Week Live. Tune in at 4:00 PM ET on Substack, Rumble, and YouTube
Can’t wait to hear you acquiesce to Walter Kirn on Venezeuela and the War on Drugs. Didn’t you used to be against that? Now you host a podcast where your co-host celebrates putting the “war” back in “war on drugs,” gloating about regime change like he was part of the raid himself.
Pro-regime change, pro-war on drugs, pro-might makes right and anti-international law. The supporters of this action are indistinguishable from Bush era neocons and so is Kirn, and for months, this podcast. You had the same pro-regime change stance on Iran too, and will again when we go back to war after we “won” the first time.
Absolutely predictable but so hypocritical it’s mind-boggling.
Is there even anything to talk about this week?