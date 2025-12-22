Racket News

Listen to This Article: The Jeffrey Epstein Saga is the Worst-Reported Story of All Time
Matt Taibbi and Racket Staff
Dec 22, 2025
Thanks to decades of misreporting, unproven conspiracy theories about Jeffrey Epstein are the one thing uniting both camps of American politics

Narrated by Jared Moore

Art by Daniel Medina

Text published 12/19/25:

Matt Taibbi
Dec 19
The Jeffrey Epstein Saga is the Worst-Reported Story of All Time

In expectation of a release of documents pertaining to the Jeffrey Epstein case, reporter Michael Tracey and I are putting out first entries in a series, dealing with prevailing myths and misunderstandings about this case. Michael has been almost alone (along with Jay Beecher) in even asking questions about the case, a role he's familiar with after Russiagate.

