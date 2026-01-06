Racket News

Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen McCook's avatar
Kathleen McCook
14h

Higgins does not seem to have actually read the Twitter Files and your subsequent thorough explications. He is not alone--most of them thought your discoveries could be ignored in favor of "their" side. We wrote a paper earlier this year identifying reasons. Also, did Higgins not read the CJR articles cite in this paper?

Mainstream journalists, librarians, and academic scholars displayed a notable lack of curiosity toward significant investigative works on digital censorship, such as the "Twitter Files." These reports were largely overlooked by traditional media and information professionals, raising ethical concerns about censorship through selective omission. This paper examines how such incuriosity has limited public access to critical information and driven content creators to independent platforms like Substack.

"𝗜𝗻𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗼𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗟𝗶𝗯𝗿𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗶𝗻 𝗡𝗼𝗻-𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀: 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗧𝘄𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗙𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝘀 𝗮 𝗖𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆."

𝗵𝘁𝘁𝗽𝘀://𝗵𝘅𝗹𝗶𝗯𝗿𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀.𝘀𝘂𝗯𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗰𝗸.𝗰𝗼𝗺/𝗽/𝗶𝗻𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗼𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆-𝗼𝗳-𝗹𝗶𝗯𝗿𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘀-𝗮𝗻𝗱-𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 replies
kkoshkin's avatar
kkoshkin
15h

I was today years old when I learned that there was a human being named Eoin Higgins.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
28 replies
409 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matt Taibbi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture