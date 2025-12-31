Racket News

Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christopher B's avatar
Christopher B
1hEdited

So essentially James Comey's daughter was able to collect the names and phone numbers of women who proved themselves willing and able to tell any kind of story implicating someone in dubious sexual activity, all on the government's dime. Too bad she didn't find that information useful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Derek Davis's avatar
Derek Davis
1h

Yet another example of why Matt Taibbi is currently one of the most consequential journalists working in the English language

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Matt Taibbi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture