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"Today's News," March 27, 2026: Michael Tracey vs. Sam Harris, Cuba Rally, March Madness Continues

Sam Harris displays history's most serious face, Tracey interviews rapper on Epstein, and March Madness is down to the Final Four
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Greg Collard and Matt Taibbi
Mar 27, 2026
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“Today’s News” takes notes as everyone in the world continues to be crazy.

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