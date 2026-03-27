“Today’s News” takes notes as everyone in the world continues to be crazy.
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"Today's News," March 27, 2026: Michael Tracey vs. Sam Harris, Cuba Rally, March Madness Continues
Sam Harris displays history's most serious face, Tracey interviews rapper on Epstein, and March Madness is down to the Final Four
Mar 27, 2026
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