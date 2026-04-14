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Racket News

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"Today's News" Livestream: The Blockade, Swalwell's Swift Downfall, Melania's Surprise Epstein Address

A recording from Monday, April 13
Matt Taibbi's avatar
Michael Tracey's avatar
Matt Taibbi and Michael Tracey
Apr 14, 2026

Matt and Michael discuss the state of the world. Diagnosis: crazy.

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