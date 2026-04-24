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"Today's News" 04/24/26: The Case Against the SPLC, and the Obsession With Demons
The curious case of the Southern Poverty Law Center, and the ongoing mainstreaming of demonology
Apr 24, 2026
∙ Paid
Today's News
Welcome to Today’s News, the new Racket podcast with Michael Tracey and me. It’s a current events show, where we talk about everything from the war in Iran to sports to our favorite snack foods.Welcome to Today’s News, the new Racket podcast with Michael Tracey and me. It’s a current events show, where we talk about everything from the war in Iran to sports to our favorite snack foods.
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