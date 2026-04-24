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"Today's News" 04/24/26: The Case Against the SPLC, and the Obsession With Demons

The curious case of the Southern Poverty Law Center, and the ongoing mainstreaming of demonology
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Matt Taibbi and Michael Tracey
Apr 24, 2026
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