Both Matt and Michael agree that the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey over his “8647” Instagram post is a weak case. The conversation then takes an unexpected and somewhat heated turn, shifting into a debate over prosecuting Russiagate and the role of the criminal justice system.
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"Today's News" 05/01/26: James Comey’s Latest Indictment Turns Into a Debate Over Prosecuting Russiagate
Matt and Michael also discuss the Supreme Court's decision on racial gerrymandering
May 01, 2026
Today's News
Welcome to Today’s News, the new Racket podcast with Michael Tracey and me. It’s a current events show, where we talk about everything from the war in Iran to sports to our favorite snack foods.Welcome to Today’s News, the new Racket podcast with Michael Tracey and me. It’s a current events show, where we talk about everything from the war in Iran to sports to our favorite snack foods.
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