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"Today's News" 05/01/26: James Comey’s Latest Indictment Turns Into a Debate Over Prosecuting Russiagate

Matt and Michael also discuss the Supreme Court's decision on racial gerrymandering
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Michael Tracey's avatar
Matt Taibbi and Michael Tracey
May 01, 2026
Illustration by Daniel Medina

Both Matt and Michael agree that the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey over his “8647” Instagram post is a weak case. The conversation then takes an unexpected and somewhat heated turn, shifting into a debate over prosecuting Russiagate and the role of the criminal justice system.

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