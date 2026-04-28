"Today's News" Livestream: The Rumble in the Substack News Jungle

Matt, Michael, and guest Justin Robert Young of “Politics Politics Politics” discuss Michael’s run-in with Miami Herald reporter Julie K. Brown — and Jim Acosta’s suggestion that he and Michael “step outside.” They also discuss the false media narratives included in the manifesto left by Cole Tomas Allen, the suspected shooter at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.
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