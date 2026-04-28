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"Today's News" Livestream: The Rumble in the Substack News Jungle

With a special appearance by witness Justin Robert Young.
Matt Taibbi's avatar
Michael Tracey's avatar
Justin Robert Young's avatar
Matt Taibbi, Michael Tracey, and Justin Robert Young
Apr 28, 2026

Matt, Michael, and guest Justin Robert Young of Politics Politics Politics discuss Michael’s run-in with Miami Herald reporter Julie K. Brown — and Jim Acosta’s suggestion that he and Michael “step outside.” They also discuss the false media narratives included in the manifesto left by Cole Tomas Allen, the suspected shooter at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

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