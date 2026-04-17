The unreported details of the most devastating accusation against Eric Swalwell, including the background of attorney Lisa Bloom and discussion of EMDR therapy. Also, a few words on “goyslop.”
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"Today's News" April 17, 2026: "Swalwell Fed to Epstein Hysteria; March Madness Final"
The "accountability" rage comes to a theater near you. Plus, half-assedly, Michael and Matt crown America's Worst Podcaster.
Apr 17, 2026
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Today's News
Welcome to Today’s News, the new Racket podcast with Michael Tracey and me. It’s a current events show, where we talk about everything from the war in Iran to sports to our favorite snack foods.Welcome to Today’s News, the new Racket podcast with Michael Tracey and me. It’s a current events show, where we talk about everything from the war in Iran to sports to our favorite snack foods.
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