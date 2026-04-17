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"Today's News" April 17, 2026: "Swalwell Fed to Epstein Hysteria; March Madness Final"

The "accountability" rage comes to a theater near you. Plus, half-assedly, Michael and Matt crown America's Worst Podcaster.
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Matt Taibbi and Michael Tracey
Apr 17, 2026
∙ Paid

The unreported details of the most devastating accusation against Eric Swalwell, including the background of attorney Lisa Bloom and discussion of EMDR therapy. Also, a few words on “goyslop.”

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