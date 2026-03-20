Michael Tracey and I try to die on all the hills at once in March Media Madness.
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"Today's News," March 20th, 2026: "March Media Madness: America's Worst Podcaster"
Making sport of slop.
Mar 20, 2026
∙ Paid
Today's News
Welcome to Today’s News, the new Racket podcast with Michael Tracey and me. It’s a current events show, where we talk about everything from the war in Iran to sports to our favorite snack foods.Welcome to Today’s News, the new Racket podcast with Michael Tracey and me. It’s a current events show, where we talk about everything from the war in Iran to sports to our favorite snack foods.
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