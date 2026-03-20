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"Today's News," March 20th, 2026: "March Media Madness: America's Worst Podcaster"

Making sport of slop.
Matt Taibbi and Michael Tracey
Mar 20, 2026
∙ Paid

Michael Tracey and I try to die on all the hills at once in March Media Madness.

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