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Transcript
"Today's News" Livestream at 10:30 am ET
A recording from 3/25/2026
Mar 25, 2026
Today's News
Welcome to Today’s News, the new Racket podcast with Michael Tracey and me. It’s a current events show, where we talk about everything from the war in Iran to sports to our favorite snack foods.Welcome to Today’s News, the new Racket podcast with Michael Tracey and me. It’s a current events show, where we talk about everything from the war in Iran to sports to our favorite snack foods.
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