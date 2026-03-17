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Transcript
Today's News Live Stream 3/16/2026
A recording from Monday's live video
Mar 17, 2026
Today's News
Welcome to Today’s News, the new Racket podcast with Michael Tracey and me. It’s a current events show, where we talk about everything from the war in Iran to sports to our favorite snack foods.Welcome to Today’s News, the new Racket podcast with Michael Tracey and me. It’s a current events show, where we talk about everything from the war in Iran to sports to our favorite snack foods.
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