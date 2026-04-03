"Today's News," April 3, 2026: Bank of America's Epstein Settlement, Trump's War Address, and March Media Madness

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Racket NewsSubscribe to watch"Today's News," April 3, 2026: Bank of America's Epstein Settlement, Trump's War Address, and March Media MadnessMatt Taibbi and Michael Tracey break down the Final Four in our tournament.Matt Taibbi and Michael TraceyApr 03, 2026∙ Paid1571316ShareMarch Media Madness is down to the Final Four: Joe Rogan vs. Megyn Kelly and Breaking Points vs. Don Lemon. Racket News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Matt Taibbi.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Today's NewsWelcome to Today’s News, the new Racket podcast with Michael Tracey and me. It’s a current events show, where we talk about everything from the war in Iran to sports to our favorite snack foods.Welcome to Today’s News, the new Racket podcast with Michael Tracey and me. It’s a current events show, where we talk about everything from the war in Iran to sports to our favorite snack foods.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyPocket CastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeMatt TaibbiMichael TraceyWrites Michael Tracey SubscribeRecent Episodes"Today's News" Livestream at 6:30 PM ETMar 31 • Matt Taibbi and Michael Tracey"Today's News," March 27, 2026: Michael Tracey vs. Sam Harris, Cuba Rally, March Madness Continues Mar 27 • Matt Taibbi and Michael Tracey"Today's News" Livestream at 10:30 am ETMar 25 • Matt Taibbi and Michael Tracey"Today's News," March 20th, 2026: "March Media Madness: America's Worst Podcaster"Mar 20 • Matt Taibbi and Michael TraceyToday's News Live Stream 3/16/2026Mar 17 • Matt Taibbi and Michael TraceyNew Podcast: Today's News, With Michael Tracey. Episode One, "Conspiretardation."Mar 13 • Matt Taibbi and Michael Tracey