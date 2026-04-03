Racket News

Racket News

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Racket News

"Today's News," April 3, 2026: Bank of America's Epstein Settlement, Trump's War Address, and March Media Madness

Matt Taibbi and Michael Tracey break down the Final Four in our tournament.
Matt Taibbi's avatar
Michael Tracey's avatar
Matt Taibbi and Michael Tracey
Apr 03, 2026
∙ Paid

March Media Madness is down to the Final Four: Joe Rogan vs. Megyn Kelly and Breaking Points vs. Don Lemon.

Racket News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Matt Taibbi.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Matt Taibbi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture