In a parting gesture of defiance, the FBI releases a long-awaited document, blotting most of it out. Journalist Aaron Maté explains why the Bureau's FOIA follies matter

Narrated by Jared Moore

Art by Daniel Medina

Text published 01/07/25:

Listen to subscriber only audio in your podcast app

Share the free versions of Racket To Go on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts