Listen to This Article: Report: European Censorship Accelerates

Report: European Censorship Accelerates
Report: European Censorship Accelerates

Matt Taibbi
Racket Staff
Jul 31, 2025
The European Commission holds a seminar on implementation of its Digital Services Act, offering a disturbing window into a tightening speech landscape

Narrated by Jared Moore

Art by Daniel Medina

Text published 07/29/25:

Matt Taibbi
Jul 29
While the United States continues to deal with its own domestic speech controversies, including around a Trump administration order sanctioning anyone who’s “materially assisted” the International Criminal Court (ICC), the European Commission is trying to use its own draconian speech laws to impact countries beyond its borders, including the U.S., according to an alarming new

