Listen to This Article: The Unhappiness Manifesto

Reviewing “Life Is a Lazy Susan of Sh*t Sandwiches,” by “I’ve Had It” podcast hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan, prophets of the new misery gospel

Narrated by Jared Moore

Art by Daniel Medina

Text published 11/12/25:

The Unhappiness Manifesto Matt Taibbi · Nov 12 “Standing backstage at the Variety Playhouse, I almost shat myself,” reads the first line of Life Is a Lazy Susan of Shit Sandwiches, the autobiographical mission statement of I’ve Had It podcast hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan. This is the Bible of “ Read full story

Listen to subscriber-only audio in your podcast app

Share the free versions of Racket To Go on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts