Listen to This Article: Insane Clown Pentagon

Matt Taibbi
and
Racket Staff
Dec 08, 2025
Its critics may be hypocrites, but the Trump administration has created a massive mess for itself with its Venezuelan boat-bombings

Narrated by Jared Moore

Art by Daniel Medina

Text published 12/04/25:

Insane Clown Pentagon

Matt Taibbi
·
Dec 4
Insane Clown Pentagon

This time, it’s not fake news. Donald Trump, War Secretary Pete Hegseth, Admiral Frank Mitchell Bradley, and soldiers involved with the September 2nd boat-bombing operation that allegedly involved firing a second time on survivors really do face serious legal exposure, with Trump and Hegseth even handing enemies potential grounds for impeachment through their own statements.

