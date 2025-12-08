Listen to This Article: Insane Clown Pentagon

Its critics may be hypocrites, but the Trump administration has created a massive mess for itself with its Venezuelan boat-bombings

Narrated by Jared Moore

Art by Daniel Medina

Text published 12/04/25:

Insane Clown Pentagon Matt Taibbi · Dec 4 This time, it’s not fake news. Donald Trump, War Secretary Pete Hegseth, Admiral Frank Mitchell Bradley, and soldiers involved with the September 2nd boat-bombing operation that allegedly involved firing a second time on survivors really do face serious legal exposure, with Trump and Hegseth even handing enemies potential grounds for impeachment through their own statements. Read full story

