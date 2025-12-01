Racket News

Racket News

Racket News
Racket To Go
Listen to This Article: Yes, Both Sides
Preview
0:00
-3:00

Listen to This Article: Yes, Both Sides

Narrated Version
Matt Taibbi
and
Racket Staff
Dec 01, 2025
∙ Paid

The major political parties deploy escalating insanities on the road to oblivion

Narrated by Jared Moore

Art by Daniel Medina

Text published 11/25/25:

Yes, Both Sides

Matt Taibbi
·
Nov 25
Yes, Both Sides

Days before Thanksgiving, when I must be like millions of Americans in just wanting to reach five days of permission to ignore the madness, the country is unraveling. Unlike most of us, who will look for ways this week to set aside differences for the good of our families, our political leaders are bitterly, senselessly escalating. American politics has become a suicidal farce, in which two teams locked in mutual hatred keep trying to finish the “guilty” side off, but instead end up cheek-to-cheek, dancing us all toward the cliff-edge of history. The idiotic framework has never been more evident than in the fast-worsening “illegal orders” crisis, where both sides are clearly at fault:

Read full story

Listen to subscriber-only audio in your podcast app

Share the free versions of Racket To Go on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Racket News to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Matt Taibbi
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture