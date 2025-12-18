Racket News

Racket News

Racket News
Racket To Go
Listen to This Article: Flurry of Weekend Shootings, Violence Shows Fourth Estate in Disarray
Preview
0:00
-3:00

Listen to This Article: Flurry of Weekend Shootings, Violence Shows Fourth Estate in Disarray

Narrated Version
Matt Taibbi and Racket Staff
Dec 18, 2025
∙ Paid

In Australia, Providence, and Los Angeles, the postmodern blame game is already making the who, what, where, when, and why hard to figure

Narrated by Jared Moore

Art by Daniel Medina

Text published 12/15/25:

Flurry of Weekend Shootings, Violence Shows Fourth Estate in Disarray

Matt Taibbi
·
Dec 15
Flurry of Weekend Shootings, Violence Shows Fourth Estate in Disarray

At 6:47 p.m. Sunday, Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) — 4:47 a.m. Eastern time in the U.S. — police heard reports of shots fired at a “Hanukkah by the Sea” celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney. Two gunmen killed at least 16, including a ten-year-old and a Holocaust survivor, while an additional 38 were injured. Before most Americans were awake, a 43-year-old named Ahmed al Ahmed gained international renown by tackling and disarming one of the attackers despite being “

Read full story

Listen to subscriber-only audio in your podcast app

Share the free versions of Racket To Go on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Racket News to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Matt Taibbi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture