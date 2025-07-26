Listen to This Article: Explaining Russiagate: Why the December 9th, 2016 Meeting Mattered

It's not just what the Intelligence Community planned to say about Russian interference, it's who would have seen the text

Narrated by Jared Moore

Art by Daniel Medina

Text published 07/21/25:

Explaining Russiagate: Why the December 9th, 2016 Meeting Mattered Matt Taibbi · Jul 21 Partisan wrangling over Russiagate continued over the weekend, with Democrats continuing harsh critiques of Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and her release of documents about Russian interference from Barack Obama’s last presidential days. Connecticut congressman Jim Himes Read full story

