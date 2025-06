Zohran Mamdani's victory in the New York City mayoral primary opens a new era in American crazy

Narrated by Jared Moore

Art by Daniel Medina

Text published 06/25/25:

Socialism Wins Its American Normandy Matt Taibbi · Jun 25 Et voila! New York City’s mayoral race has been won by Zohran Mamdani, no Bernie Sanders-style imitator but the real thing — son of a famed socialist scholar and Marvel superhero to every Jacobin-reading, keffiyeh-wearing student activist huddled in Judean People’s Front-type confabs, between Read full story

