Listen to This Article: Hoax on Hoax? Ex-CIA Official Susan Miller Was Not an Author of Key Intelligence Community Assessment, as Claimed
Hoax on Hoax? Ex-CIA Official Susan Miller Was Not an Author of Key Intelligence Community Assessment, as Claimed

Matt Taibbi
Racket Staff
Aug 01, 2025
A former CIA official is suddenly making the rounds everywhere on national media to call Tulsi Gabbard and other officials liars, claims that proved ironic

Narrated by Jared Moore

Art by Daniel Medina

Text Published 6/30/2025:

Hoax on Hoax? Ex-CIA Official Susan Miller Was Not an Author of Key Intelligence Community Assessment, as Claimed

Matt Taibbi
Jul 30
Hoax on Hoax? Ex-CIA Official Susan Miller Was Not an Author of Key Intelligence Community Assessment, as Claimed

In response to last week’s damning official document release about a now-infamous intelligence document that helped launch years of Russiagate madness, CNN wrote:

