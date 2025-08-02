Racket News

Racket News

Racket News
Racket To Go
Listen to This Article - No Doubt Left: Russiagate Was a Cover-Up
4
9
Preview
0:00
-3:00

Listen to This Article - No Doubt Left: Russiagate Was a Cover-Up

Narrated Version
Matt Taibbi
and
Racket Staff
Aug 02, 2025
∙ Paid
4
9
Share

The most infuriatingly complex scandal of all time has just been reduced to a page or two, thanks to another declassified release

Narrated by Jared Moore

Art by Daniel Medina

Text published 08/01/2025:

No Doubt Left: Russiagate Was a Cover-Up

Matt Taibbi
·
Aug 1
No Doubt Left: Russiagate Was a Cover-Up

It was a cover-up.

Read full story

Listen to subscriber-only audio in your podcast app

Share the free versions of Racket To Go on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Racket News to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Matt Taibbi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture