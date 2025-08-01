Racket News

Listen to This Article: New Whistleblower Report Drops as Pressure Mounts in Russia Case
Matt Taibbi
and
Racket Staff
Aug 01, 2025
Transcript

How many intelligence chiefs fit in the back of a Volkswagen?

Narrated by Jared Moore

Art by Daniel Medina

Text published 06/31/25:

Matt Taibbi
Jul 31
I arrived in Washington for an event last night, trying to finish the story about former CIA official Susan Miller’s disputed biography on my phone, when new information dropped from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s office. Before heading home today (with a pause to record

