Racket News

Racket News

Racket News
Racket To Go
Listen to This Article: Divided America is Vulnerable in War
11
6
Preview
0:00
-3:00

Listen to This Article: Divided America is Vulnerable in War

Narrated Version
Matt Taibbi
and
Racket Staff
Jun 26, 2025
∙ Paid
11
6
Share

Donald Trump's decision to bomb Iran has triggered a maelstrom of destabilizing political pressures. Can we fight and fracture at the same time?

Narrated by Jared Moore

Art by Daniel Medina

Text published 06/23/25:

Divided America is Vulnerable in War

Matt Taibbi
·
Jun 23
Divided America is Vulnerable in War

American B-2 bombers struck three sites in Iran Saturday night, the denoument of a crisis triggered in late May, according to the New York Times:

Read full story

Listen to subscriber-only audio in your podcast app

Share the free versions of Racket To Go on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Racket News to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Matt Taibbi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture