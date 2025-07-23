Listen to This Article: Barack Obama Now Squarely in Russiagate Crosshairs

Racket News

New disclosures from a Tulsi Gabbard-led working group point directly to the top, as the legacy of "Hope and Change" begins a plunge to the ocean floor

Narrated by Jared Moore

Art by Daniel Medina

Text published 07/19/25:

Barack Obama Now Squarely in Russiagate Crosshairs

Matt Taibbi
·
Jul 19
Barack Obama Now Squarely in Russiagate Crosshairs

Barack Obama entered national politics with a smile that looked like Hope and Change. Amid rumors of family discord and disarray within the political party he once led, his face has hardened. He lately looks bitter, resentful, exhausted by the act.

