The Supreme Court drives a stake in the transgender controversy, and neither party says much. Is this chapter in American politics headed for the dustbin of history?

Narrated by Jared Moore

Art by Daniel Medina

Text published 06/20/25:

The Great Disappearing Trans Freakout Matt Taibbi · Jun 20 From the New York Times, on the Supreme Court ruling affirming a Tennessee ban on surgeries or the prescription of puberty blockers for minors. Note the language: Read full story

Listen to subscriber-only audio in your podcast app

Share the free versions of Racket To Go on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts