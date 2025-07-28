Listen to This Article: In Brutal Document Release, the Russia Hoax is Finally Exposed

Official claim that Putin "aspired" to help Trump was based on four pieces of evidence, all bogus, even "ridiculous," according to long-suppressed report just released by DNI Tulsi Gabbard

Narrated by Jared Moore

Art by Daniel Medina

Text published 07/23/25:

Listen to subscriber-only audio in your podcast app

Share the free versions of Racket To Go on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts