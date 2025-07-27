Racket News

Listen to This Article: Classified Report on Hillary Clinton, Loretta Lynch, and James Comey Finally Released
Narrated Version
Matt Taibbi
and
Racket Staff
Jul 27, 2025
After a long wait, a classified annex to Inspector General Michael Horowitz's 2018 report on the FBI, Loretta Lynch, and Hillary Clinton comes out, with bizarre details

Narrated by Jared Moore

Art by Daniel Medina

Text published 07/22/25:

Matt Taibbi
Jul 22
The hits keep coming. Amid controversies surrounding Jeffrey Epstein and Tulsi Gabbard’s Trump-Russia investigation, an odd new window was thrown open Monday into the FBI’s ill-fated “Midyear Exam” investigation of Hillary Clinton’s private email server. Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa)

