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Listen to This Article: Cliché Alert: Return of the "Beer Test"
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Listen to This Article: Cliché Alert: Return of the "Beer Test"

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The New York Times reverts to old form, thanks to a blue-party schism.

Narrated by Jared Moore

Art by Daniel Medina

Text published 08/11/26:

Cliché Alert: Return of the "Beer Test"

Matt Taibbi
·
Aug 11
Cliché Alert: Return of the "Beer Test"

Had a chuckle reading the New York Times story this morning about Nebraska Independent Senate candidate Dan Osborn, whose interesting take on the two traditional parties is, “I think they both kind of suck.” The Times is stroking Osborn for the same reason the Democratic Party is promoting him — he’s running against Republican Pete Ricketts. Which is fine, and logical, but this was funny:

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