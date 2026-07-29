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Listen to This Article: History's Most Preventable Terror Attack?
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Listen to This Article: History's Most Preventable Terror Attack?

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Probation and radicalization counseling fail in Germany.

Narrated by Jared Moore

Art by Daniel Medina

Text published 07/27/26:

History's Most Preventable Terror Attack?

Matt Taibbi
·
Jul 27
History's Most Preventable Terror Attack?

On Saturday evening, a German-born man attacked a Pride Parade, first chasing people with a machete, then driving a van into a crowd, and finally running “toward officers with a sharp instrument” before being shot dead in the town of Spandau. One woman was killed, and 29 other were injured at the Christopher Street Day event, which was guarded by 2,200 police officers, up

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