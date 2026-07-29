Listen to This Article: History's Most Preventable Terror Attack?

Probation and radicalization counseling fail in Germany.
Narrated by Jared Moore
Art by Daniel Medina
Text published 07/27/26:
History's Most Preventable Terror Attack?
On Saturday evening, a German-born man attacked a Pride Parade, first chasing people with a machete, then driving a van into a crowd, and finally running “toward officers with a sharp instrument” before being shot dead in the town of Spandau. One woman was killed, and 29 other were injured at the Christopher Street Day event, which was guarded by 2,200 police officers, up
Listen to subscriber-only audio in your podcast app
Share the free versions of Racket To Go on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts