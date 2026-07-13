Listen to This Article: Graham Platner and the Politics of Accusation

A candidate in Maine drops out, and hypocrisies abound.
Narrated by Jared Moore
Art by Daniel Medina
Text published 07/09/26:
Graham Platner and the Politics of Accusation
Maine Democrat Graham Platner last night ran a video address staunchly denying a recent flurry of sexual assault accusations, while still dropping out of the race for the U.S. Senate “for the good of the movement.” Platner said farewell to a campaign that he said “went toe to toe with one of the most entrenched political systems in the history of the world” — the
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