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Listen to This Article: Graham Platner and the Politics of Accusation
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Listen to This Article: Graham Platner and the Politics of Accusation

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Matt Taibbi and Racket Staff
Jul 13, 2026
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A candidate in Maine drops out, and hypocrisies abound.

Narrated by Jared Moore

Art by Daniel Medina

Text published 07/09/26:

Graham Platner and the Politics of Accusation

Matt Taibbi
·
Jul 9
Graham Platner and the Politics of Accusation

Maine Democrat Graham Platner last night ran a video address staunchly denying a recent flurry of sexual assault accusations, while still dropping out of the race for the U.S. Senate “for the good of the movement.” Platner said farewell to a campaign that he said “went toe to toe with one of the most entrenched political systems in the history of the world” — the

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