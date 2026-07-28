Racket News

Racket News

Racket News
Racket To Go
Listen to This Article: Meet The New Boss, Same as the Old Boss
Preview
0:00
-3:00

Listen to This Article: Meet The New Boss, Same as the Old Boss

Narrated Version
Matt Taibbi's avatar
Racket Staff's avatar
Matt Taibbi and Racket Staff
∙ Paid

On speech, Donald Trump is making a mess, for himself and the country.

Narrated by Jared Moore

Art by Daniel Medina

Text published 07/24/26:

Meet The New Boss, Same as the Old Boss

Matt Taibbi
·
Jul 24
Meet The New Boss, Same as the Old Boss

The Trump administration announced Thursday that it would be dropping subpoenas issued to New York Times reporters over a story about Air Force One, acknowledging these could have swept up private information of reporters’ relatives. “Upon further consideration,”

Read full story

Listen to subscriber-only audio in your podcast app

Share the free versions of Racket To Go on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Matt Taibbi.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Matt Taibbi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture