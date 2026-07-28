Listen to This Article: Meet The New Boss, Same as the Old Boss

On speech, Donald Trump is making a mess, for himself and the country.
Narrated by Jared Moore
Art by Daniel Medina
Text published 07/24/26:
Meet The New Boss, Same as the Old Boss
The Trump administration announced Thursday that it would be dropping subpoenas issued to New York Times reporters over a story about Air Force One, acknowledging these could have swept up private information of reporters’ relatives. “Upon further consideration,”
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