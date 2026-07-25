Listen to This Article: Don't Let Activists or Robots Choose Your Words

From AI chats to the new AP stylebook to a long list of political crazes, online America is constantly looking for ways to put words in your mouth
Narrated by Jared Moore
Art by Daniel Medina
Text published 06/22/26:
Don't Let Activists or Robots Choose Your Words
The 2026 AP stylebook I just received in the mail checks in at nearly 500 pages, ten times as long as the 1951 edition, 200 pages longer than the 1977 guide. The meaning of “style” has expanded massively over the years. Once, the most important part of the book was a “libel guide,” but that’s long gone, replaced by new sections on “inclusive storytelling,” along with enhanced guidance on “race-related coverage,” immigration, AI, and other politically charged topics.
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