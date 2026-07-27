On Saturday evening, a German-born man attacked a Pride Parade, first chasing people with a machete, then driving a van into a crowd, and finally running “toward officers with a sharp instrument” before being shot dead in the town of Spandau. One woman was killed, and 29 other were injured at the Christopher Street Day event, which was guarded by 2,200 police officers, up from 1,300 last year. “How did he even get into the Tiergarten?” one attendee was quoted as saying. “There were anti-car and anti-truck barriers everywhere.”

Berlin-born Abdel Ballout got past more than anti-car and anti-truck barriers to make his attack. In a journey that Jonathan Swift couldn’t have scripted, he was practically escorted to the site by German authorities: