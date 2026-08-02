Racket News

Racket News

Racket News
Racket To Go
Listen to This Article: After Fauci Debacle, Our Idiot Press Circles the Wagons
Preview
0:00
-3:00

Listen to This Article: After Fauci Debacle, Our Idiot Press Circles the Wagons

Narrated Version
Matt Taibbi's avatar
Racket Staff's avatar
Matt Taibbi and Racket Staff
∙ Paid

I guess it’s true: you can’t hate the news media enough.

Narrated by Jared Moore

Art by Daniel Medina

Text published 07/30/26:

After Fauci Debacle, Our Idiot Press Circles the Wagons

Matt Taibbi
·
Jul 30
After Fauci Debacle, Our Idiot Press Circles the Wagons

“Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, the committee chair, has cast himself as a contemporary Joe McCarthy intent on ferreting out the truth about one man’s supposed crimes against his country…Just before leaving office, President Joe Biden took the remarkable step of providing Dr. Fauci with a blanket pardon… On the advice of his lawyers, the 85-year-old Dr. Fauci made the extraordinary choice during Wednesday’s hearing to plead the Fifth… The effect was a

Read full story

Listen to subscriber-only audio in your podcast app

Share the free versions of Racket To Go on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Matt Taibbi.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Matt Taibbi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture