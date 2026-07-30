“Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, the committee chair, has cast himself as a contemporary Joe McCarthy intent on ferreting out the truth about one man’s supposed crimes against his country…Just before leaving office, President Joe Biden took the remarkable step of providing Dr. Fauci with a blanket pardon… On the advice of his lawyers, the 85-year-old Dr. Fauci made the extraordinary choice during Wednesday’s hearing to plead the Fifth… The effect was a useless drama that offered zero insights to a public desperate for them.”

— The New York Times

In a Senate hearing Wednesday, Kentucky Republican Rand Paul asked Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), about Covid, and US-funded gain of function experiments. “Can you explain to the committee why you chose to fund this dangerous research in China?”

Fauci answered by invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, for the first of 100 times:

This ought to have marked a dramatic and final end to years of hagiographic worship of the man, and commenced a long overdue decision to investigate science’s role in causing the pandemic.

No luck. The reaction to Wednesday’s hearing makes clear that there is no amount of evidence that will move half of the American population off its religious devotion to this invidious huckster-narcissist whose reckless behavior endangered the world. Nothing gets through. Documentary evidence doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter that the FBI and the Department of Energy point in that direction. Not even a desire for self-preservation — the investigation of Fauci and other scientists is a necessary precursor to learning how an engineered virus killed millions — will shake this segment of the population.

A sample of the revelations that have been, and apparently will continue to be, ignored: