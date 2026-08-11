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TimInVA's avatar
TimInVA
10h

They miss the point. What you want to know is what happens somewhere around the fourth beer.

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Liz LaSorte's avatar
Liz LaSorte
10h

Politics suck because politicians suck, so why would people want to drink a beer with a sucky politician acting like a regular guy? If he were a regular guy, then he wouldn't be in politics.

In his novel, Dune, Frank Herbert revealed a truth about why governments will always be corrupt:

"All governments suffer a recurring problem: Power attracts pathological personalities. It is not that power corrupts but that it is magnetic to the corruptible."

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