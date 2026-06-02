Get Lit Book List
What we're reading on the new all-books, all-the-time show
1. The Assemblywomen — Aristophanes
Monday, June 1st, 2026: Live Recording, Free
Thursday, June 4th, 2026: Taped Episode, Subscriber-Only
Monday, June 1st, 2026: Live Recording, Free
Thursday, June 4th, 2026: Taped Episode, Subscriber-Only
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Great first meet up of the new get lit. I enjoyed the new host. He’s intelligent, affable, confident but not arrogant. And I liked hearing Matt’s opinions and enjoyed the back and forth more. Balanced.
Thank you for posting the book ahead of time. I live in a place where it may take books more time to arrive if I don’t have them in my library. I really appreciate this.