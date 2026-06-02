Racket News

Racket News

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JenYan's avatar
JenYan
17h

Great first meet up of the new get lit. I enjoyed the new host. He’s intelligent, affable, confident but not arrogant. And I liked hearing Matt’s opinions and enjoyed the back and forth more. Balanced.

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Heather Peeters's avatar
Heather Peeters
12h

Thank you for posting the book ahead of time. I live in a place where it may take books more time to arrive if I don’t have them in my library. I really appreciate this.

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