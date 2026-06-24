Brad and Matt’s last live-cast on “Discourses of Livy” has lessons for both Democrats and Republicans
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Machiavelli on Women, Virtue, and Fighting on "Get Lit"
A recording from Monday's live video
Jun 24, 2026
Get Lit
After a long search I’m teaming up with fellow Substacker Brad Pearce to launch Get Lit, a show that hopes to scratch the same itch as the book segments from America This Week, except books will be the whole program.After a long search I’m teaming up with fellow Substacker Brad Pearce to launch Get Lit, a show that hopes to scratch the same itch as the book segments from America This Week, except books will be the whole program.
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